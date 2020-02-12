AAP MLAs choose Kejriwal as leader of legislature party
Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs chose Arvind Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday, sources said, a move that will pave way for him to stake claim to form the next government in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal, who trumped his rivals by scripting a spectacular victory on Tuesday, met the MLAs at his official residence at Civil Lines during which he was elected the leader of the legislature party.
The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal is likely to be sworn-in as the chief minister for the third time at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Aam Aadmi Party
- MLAs
- Delhi
- Civil Lines
- Delhi Assembly
- Ramlila Maidan
ALSO READ
Rajnath, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today
14 trains running late in Northern Railway region, rain lashes parts of Delhi
Three persons under observation at isolation ward of RML Hospital in New Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus: officials
Light showers in Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'
CEO Delhi seeks report from Rithala's returning officer over Anurag Thakur's speech