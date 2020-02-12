Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLAs choose Kejriwal as leader of legislature party

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:01 IST
AAP MLAs choose Kejriwal as leader of legislature party

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs chose Arvind Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday, sources said, a move that will pave way for him to stake claim to form the next government in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal, who trumped his rivals by scripting a spectacular victory on Tuesday, met the MLAs at his official residence at Civil Lines during which he was elected the leader of the legislature party.

The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal is likely to be sworn-in as the chief minister for the third time at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge after Assembly poll debacle

Congress PC Chacko on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge, a day after the party failed to secure even one seat in Delhi election results. Earlier today, Chacko had said that his party lost its hold ...

Suspected letter bombs hit two Dutch buildings, no injuries - police

Suspected letter bombs went off in the mail room of an office building in Amsterdam and at a post-sorting company in the Dutch city of Kerkrade early on Wednesday, police said.No injuries were reported in either blast, police added.Dutch po...

Arvind Kejriwal elected as leader of AAP legislative party

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal was on Wednesday elected as the leader of AAP legislative party, a day after he led the party to an emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal was elected as the AAP legislative...

Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150 model

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular motorcycle Pulsar 150 at a starting price of Rs 94,956 ex-showroom, Delhi. The fuel injection FI system equipped BS-VI version of the model comes in two variants of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020