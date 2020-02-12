BJP respects mandate given by people of Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the mandate given by the people of Delhi in the recently concluded assembly polls. BJP bagged eight seats, three up from its 2015 tally while the AAP secured an emphatic mandate with 62 seats out of the total 70.

"BJP is satisfied with its work in Delhi election and we respect the mandate. We will try again. Our party works at a grassroots level and works for the public welfare," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Yesterday, the ruling AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit and Congress which could not win a single seat.

