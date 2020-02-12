Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian senator claims 'eco-terrorists' caused bushfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:41 IST
Australian senator claims 'eco-terrorists' caused bushfires

Canberra, Feb 12 (AFP) An Australian senator called on the nation's spies to investigate whether eco-terrorists were responsible for the country's unprecedented bushfire crisis. Addressing parliament Tuesday Concetta Fierravanti-Wells -- a senior member of the ruling conservative Liberal party and former government minister -- echoed online conspiracy theories to claim it "defies logic" that hundreds of bushfires could have started at the same time.

Head of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Shane Fitzsimmons earlier said arsonists were not the main cause of the fires that tore through millions of hectares of south-eastern Australia in 2019. "This season has been dominated by natural causes, mainly lightning," he said in January.

Fierravanti-Wells claimed that the vast number of fires that started around the same time "not only gave the impression of the possibility of arsonist attack but also suggests a level of coordination." "Who are they? What was their motive and intent? Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective conducting eco-terrorism?" she asked. The bushfires have reignited Australia's climate change debate, and the senator's comments echo online disinformation about the cause of the flames.

Fierravanti-Wells is the latest lawmaker from Prime Minister Scott Morrison's party to blame arson for the bushfires. The PM is likely to distance himself from the claims after public pressure forced him to acknowledge climate change is a driver of the fires.

Over months blazes scorched more than 10 million hectares in the country's east and south, killing at least 33 people and an estimated billion animals while destroying more than 2,500 homes. The fires were exacerbated by prolonged drought and worsened by climate change in the country's hottest and driest year on record. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Will Arnett says 'BoJack Horseman's' ending was 'bittersweet'

Actor Will Arnett is feeling bittersweet with the conclusion of his Netflix series BoJack Horseman as he admits that it is hard for him to let go of it. The show, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, ended with its sixth season, which was divid...

Lebanon to request IMF technical help -government source

Lebanon will ask the International Monetary Fund for technical assistance to draw up a stabilisation plan for its financial and economic crisis, including how to restructure its public debt, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The...

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia

Actor Saif Ali Khans latest, Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to release in Saudi Arabia on February 13. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film marked the debut of Pooja Bedis daughter, Alaya F.I a...

Govt not taking coronavirus threat seriously: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the government is not taking the coronavirus threat seriously and called for timely action to prevent the spread of the virus. In India three cases of coronavirus have been detected so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020