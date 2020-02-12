SC rejects plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection in Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by eleven Independent candidates who could not file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency in the Assembly elections. Notably, the New Delhi seat was from where Chief Minister-designate and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal won yesterday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to entertain the plea citing that the polls have already been concluded and the petition is completely infructuous now. "We are not going to decide the infructuous petition. Dismissed," the bench ruled.

Also, the Delhi High Court had also dismissed their plea stating that any interference by the judicature would tantamount to hampering the election process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.