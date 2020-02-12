Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection in Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by eleven Independent candidates who could not file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency in the Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:40 IST
SC rejects plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection in Delhi polls
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by eleven Independent candidates who could not file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency in the Assembly elections. Notably, the New Delhi seat was from where Chief Minister-designate and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal won yesterday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to entertain the plea citing that the polls have already been concluded and the petition is completely infructuous now. "We are not going to decide the infructuous petition. Dismissed," the bench ruled.

Also, the Delhi High Court had also dismissed their plea stating that any interference by the judicature would tantamount to hampering the election process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.I-League match between Chennai City and Gukalam Kerala in Coimbatore. Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC ...

Meghalaya CM removes brother as state home minister

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has removed his brother James K Sangma as the home minister of the state in view of alleged discontentment expressed by other ministers against him. The coalition partn...

ABB India Dec qtr profit down nearly 50 pc at Rs 65 cr

Power and automation technology major ABB India has reported a nearly 50 percent decline in December quarter profit to Rs 65 crore mainly due to exceptional impairment cost. The company follows a January-December financial year.Its net prof...

UPDATE 1-BP sets deeper 2050 carbon target in CEO reinvention

BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as part of a reinvention of the 111-year old company by newly-appointed chief executive Bernard Looney.BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020