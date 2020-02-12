Left Menu
Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Kota hospital deaths

Opposition members chanted slogans amid an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday over the recent deaths of children at a government hospital in Kota. Replying to a debate, state health minister Raghu Sharma said 135 children died at Kota’s JK Lon hospital between December 1 and January 20.

Opposition members protested when the minister started giving out figures of children's death during the previous BJP government's term. Ministers and Congress MLAs also waved newspaper clippings, showing the “failure” of former health minister Rajendra Rathore, who is now deputy leader of opposition.

As the Speaker called the next question, a Congress MLA went over to the opposition benches with a clipping, which was snatched and torn by BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani. Opposition MLAs then stormed into the well of the House and began shouting slogans. BJP member Ashok Lahoti took pieces of the torn clipping and threw them towards the treasury benches.

BJP MLAs returned to their seats when the Question Hour ended. Speaker C P Joshi expressed disappointment over the conduct of the MLAs.

When he criticised the Congress member for walking up to the opposition benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the BJP members should also be told that tearing the paper was not desirable. The Speaker said he felt pained by the behaviour of both sides.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was unfortunate that the Speaker had to share his anguish over the conduct of the MLAs. He said disagreement by opposition members was welcome but the sanctity of the House should be maintained by everyone. He also assured cooperation in running the House.

The deaths at the Kota hospital – 100 children died in December – had triggered outrage, with the opposition targeting the Congress government in the state.

