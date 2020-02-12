Maha BJP executive to meet in Navi Mumbai on Feb 16
The state executive meeting of the Maharashtra BJP will be held at Nerul in Navi Mumbai on February 16. The one-day convention will also select the new state unit president of the saffron party, sources said on Wednesday.
Senior BJP leader and former Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil is the incumbent president of the state BJP. Newly-appointed BJP national president J P Nadda will address the conclave, sources added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
