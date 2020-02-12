Left Menu
Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly constituted

  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-02-2020 20:41 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 20:41 IST
The new Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted on Wednesday, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections winning 62 of the 70 seats. The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Assembly said the Election Commission has notified the results of the February 8 polls.

"With this the Seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi is deemed to have been constituted w.e.f (with effect from) 12.02.2020 (Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act,1951)," it said. Earlier in the day, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh along with EC's senior principal secretary K F Wilfred met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hand over the list of the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP has won eight seats and is the second party to have representations in the Delhi Assembly. Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at his official residence.

The MLAs elected him as the Leader of Legislature Party, a formality necessary to stake claim to form government. Lt Governor Baijal will formally be apprised about Kejriwal being elected the Leader of Legislature Party. Thereafter, the LG will write to the President through the Union Home Ministry, saying the AAP has won the majority.

The President will issue a notification appointing the leader of legislature party as the chief minister. In states, governors appoint chief ministers. In the coming days, one of the MLAs will be appointed as pro-tem speaker who will oversee the oath of the new lawmakers.

