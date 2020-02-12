Iran will respond forcefully to any Israeli action against its interests in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday, according to the Mehr news agency.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response that will cause regret to any kind of aggression or stupid action from this regime against our country's interests in Syria and the region," he said.

Iranian officials accuse Israel of carrying out attacks against military forces in Syria that are allied with Tehran.

