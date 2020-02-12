Left Menu
Former governor Deval Patrick withdraws from Democratic presidential race

  Updated: 12-02-2020 22:50 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:50 IST
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick withdrew from the race for the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination on Wednesday, failing to win enough support after a late entry into the crowded field. "I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes," Patrick said in a statement. "But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting."

"So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately," he said. Patrick, an African-American and close ally of former President Barack Obama, jumped into the race in November saying he respected the large field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November's election, but he wanted to shift the race's focus.

