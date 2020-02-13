Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not mind if the Philippines ends a military agreement with the United States. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced the termination of a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, a move U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called "unfortunate." The decision will take effect in 180 days.
Trump added that he has a good relationship with Duterte.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
