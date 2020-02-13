Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Karnataka official Twitter handle blocked for 24 hours, says BJP Yuva Morcha VP

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president Vinod Krishnamurthy on Thursday said the Twitter had blocked the official handle of the party for 24 hours during Delhi Assembly election result and claimed that this is a planned activity of those who are questioning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

BJP Karnataka official Twitter handle has now been activated. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president Vinod Krishnamurthy on Thursday said the Twitter had blocked the official handle of the party for 24 hours during Delhi Assembly election result and claimed that this is a planned activity of those who are questioning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Our official Twitter handle was blocked for 24 hours during the Delhi Assembly election result. It's a planned activity for our befitting replies to those who are questing CAA, NRC and other things. We are trying to find it whether its the act of liberals, leftists and congress ruling states where the entire system which is built by anti CAA, NRC and NPR teams supporters," said Krishnamurthy.

Krishnamurthy claimed that their Twitter handles were blocked as they were exposing the Congress leaders. "We are trying to expose their own leaders like Chidambaram and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh through videos where they have given positive opinions on CAA. We exposed that what they are saying now on CAA is a lie," Krishnamurthy said.

Slamming the Congress, Krishnamurthy said, "They also spoke in favour of banning reservations to the SCs and STs when their government was ruling in Uttarakhand and when we wrote about it, the leftists might have complained against BJP Karnataka twitter handle," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

