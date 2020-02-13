Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tightening his grip, PM Johnson begins to reshape UK government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Tightening his grip, PM Johnson begins to reshape UK government
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshaping his government on Thursday, tightening his grip on power by sacking some senior ministers to make way for a team he hopes will deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit. The reshuffle was not shaping up to be as explosive as some commentators had suggested, based on his senior adviser Dominic Cummings' well-publicized desire to see a radical reorganization of government to fit Johnson's agenda.

Instead, Johnson's team signaled that he was keen to foster new talent, particularly among women, in the junior ranks of government while also rewarding loyal supporters who helped him win a large majority in December's election. With most of his biggest-hitting ministers, such as those for foreign and home affairs, expected to stay in place, Johnson drew criticism for sacking Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, who only a month ago had helped broker the restoration of a government in the British province.

Smith, who had been in charge of parliamentary discipline for Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was the first minister to be sacked. He was joined by business minister Andrea Leadsom and environment minister Theresa Villiers. "The prime minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for the government now and in the future," a source in his Downing Street office said.

"He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years. He will reward those MPs (members of parliament) who have worked hard to deliver on this government's priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year." NO RADICAL OVERHAUL EXPECTED

Several Conservative officials said now was not the time for the radical transformation of government many had anticipated. Cummings, who worked with Johnson on Britain's Brexit campaign, had long argued for a big shake-up. That would be costly, they said, as well as disruptive at a time when Johnson must stay on good terms with those voters who gave him such a hefty majority, many of the traditional supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party.

He also wants to conduct parallel trade negotiations with the EU and the United States, which observers in Brussels and Washington say will not be easy, and host a meeting of world leaders in November at the COP26 climate change summit. "The question he will be asking of them is 'are you tame?'" one veteran Conservative said, adding Johnson's team wanted a new government that pulls together to meet his goals.

So instead of merging departments, Johnson is expected to promote lawmakers and ministers who backed him before last year's election and who are on board with his agenda. The source said Johnson was expected to promote several women such as Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister for the armed forces, Suella Braverman, a former Brexit junior minister, and Gillian Keegan.

Oliver Dowden, a minister in the Cabinet Office, and Alok Sharma, the international development minister, are also expected to be promoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak to be made UK finance minister - Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, Sky News reported following the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle.First elected to parliament in 2015, S...

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. ...

Letter bomb causes 'small explosion' at ING office in Amsterdam

A letter bomb went off on Thursday at an office of ING Bank in Amsterdam, causing a small explosion in which no one was hurt, a spokeswoman for the bank said. A series of letter bombs have been sent in the country this week, including one d...

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novelcoronavirus thereby becoming the countrys second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of theAlappuzha Medical college hospital, health depart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020