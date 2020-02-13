Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress should ruthlessly reinvent itself: Jairam Ramesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:45 IST
Congress should ruthlessly reinvent itself: Jairam Ramesh
Image Credit: Twitter(@Jairam_Ramesh)

Voicing concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi assembly polls and the crisis it is

facing in some states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has suggested that the party

"ruthlessly" reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant.

Senior leader Veerappa Moily to has called for a "surgical" action to revive the party in the context of the

Delhi election drubbing. In an interview to PTI, Ramesh said: "Congress leaders

have to reinvent themselves. Congress party has to reinvent itself if it has to be relevant.

Otherwise, we are staring at irrelevance. Our arrogance has to go, even after six years out of power sometimes, some

of us behave as if we are still ministers," he said. Asked about the leadership issue in the party,he said

local level leaders have to be encouraged and nurtured. They have to be given freedom and autonomy, he added.

"The substance and style of our leadership have to change.

We are virtually non-existent in Bihar, We are almost extinct in UP but we are strong in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

and Chhattisgarh. Haryana we have come back," Ramesh said. The party has to "ruthlessly reinvent" itself, he

maintained. The Congress leader claimed the Delhi election result

was the rejection of Amit Shah, who was the chief campaigner of the BJP.

"It is a resounding slap on his face and it is a rejection of the language used in the campaign, tactics used

in the campaign," Ramesh said. The Congress leader, however, said his party, which

ruled Delhi for 15 years during which key infrastructure including roads, Metro and airport were built, suffered a

severe drubbing in the polls. Responding to a query on the presence of an increasing

number of leaders from Kerala in the central leadership, he hailed the style of functioning of the Congress and its

leaders in the southern state but opined "we cannot become a Kerala centric party."

"In Kerala, we face a peculiar position because we are competing against CPI(M). But what works in Kerala may not

work outside Kerala. We cannot become a Kerala-centric party although we

have very influential Kerala leaders now at the top of the Congress party."

Ramesh did not favour the formula put forward by party MP Shashi Tharoor for electing the Congress president, saying

the Congress president is usually a consensus choice. "Shashi Tharoor has given an election formula. But in

the long history of Congress party, there were only two occasions we had elections.

I am totally at a loss to understand why Tharoor made such a suggestion," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thai princess visits Indian Military Academy

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited the Indian Military Academy here on Thursday to strengthen engagement and defence cooperation between the two countries. She was accompanied by a 20-member delegation of Thai diplomats and...

‘Give up Subsidy’ of India among top 9 Energy Policy Lighthouses of World

Give up Subsidy campaign along with its subsidiary schemes for ensuring cooking fuel access in India has been recognized among the top nine policies of the world in the area of the energy transition by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a rec...

38 persons test negative of coronavirus, discharged from Delhi's RML Hospital

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday discharged 38 suspected patients of coronavirus after they tested negative of the infection.A spokesperson of the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, There were a total of ...

Voda Idea losses widen to Rs 6,438.8 cr in Dec quarter

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 crore in October-December 2019 against Rs 5,004.6 crore in the year-ago period as the AGR dues-hit telco reeled under the impact of increased finance costs and higher depre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020