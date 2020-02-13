Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP chief seeks better facilities for women police personnel on VIP bandobast

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, requesting him to ensure better facilities for police personnel on duty.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:36 IST
NCP chief seeks better facilities for women police personnel on VIP bandobast
Sharad Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, requesting him to ensure better facilities for police personnel on duty. Emphasising on providing better facilities for women police personnel during VIP bandobast and political rallies, Pawar suggested in his letter that the organisers of the rally and program should be advised to make arrangements of chairs for police personnel on duty.

"During the programme, if everything goes smoothly, the police personnel should be allowed to sit and not keep standing throughout, "read the letter. He further urged that better wireless communication facilities should be provided to those who are on duty for road/ route bandobast. Also, police personnel should not stand for a longer period in case of delayed visits of VIP or special protectees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar

Japan on Thursday reported the first death of a person infected with novel coronavirus, as the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship offshore soared over 200. The woman in her 80s was tested for the virus after being hospitalized and...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.Her comments come after SA Express lost a court battle with a contractor, logistics fir...

Govt has not declared any sport as national game: RTI reply

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has said that the Centre has not declaredany sport as the national game of the country. The ministry said this in response to an RTI queryfiled by a school teacher from Dhule district of north ...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syrias northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to Russian criticism.Turkish President Tayyip E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020