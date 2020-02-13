Ex-AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy released from prison

Former AIADMK MP, KC Palanisamy, who was arrested last month for alleged misuse of party symbol of two leaves, was released on Thursday after being granted bail.

Emerging from the Central jail here, Palanisamy said though he got bail two days ago, he was released only this morning. Claiming that he had not received any official letter from the party regarding his expulsion, he said he would remain in AIADMK forever and never switch over to any other party even if jailed 100 times.

Palanisamy was arrested on January 25 based on a complaint that he was using AIADMK's two leaves symbol and also running a website in the name of the party, despite being expelled from it. He was booked under various sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

The former MP was expelled from the AIADMK in 2018 after he urged the party to back a no-confidence motion against the Modi government at the Centre if it did not take a favorable stand on the Cauvery issue.

