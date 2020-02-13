Left Menu
Cong voters ensured defeat of BJP in Delhi polls: Digvijaya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guna
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:11 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that the traditional voters of his

party voted in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls to ensure the defeat of BJP.

He also alleged that the saffron party cannot win any election without the help of electronic voting machines

(EVMs). Talking to reporters here, Singh said the Congress

voters focused on defeating the BJP in Delhi. "As usual, the BJP turned its campaign as a Hindu vs

Muslim issue on citizenship. People expressed their anger against this campaign (in Delhi Assembly polls). All the

Congress voters polled (in support of AAP) to ensure BJP's defeat," Singh told reporters.

He was responding to a question about the Congress debacle in Delhi Assembly polls.

Replying to a question on BJP's defeat in other states over the past two years, the Congress veteran said, "These

people are not able to win any election if they don't get the help of EVMs."

When asked about the recent price hike of LPG cylinders, Singh said the Centre initially ended the subsidy

on LPG and asked the people to surrender it. "But now it has increased the price when the prices of

gas in the international market are going down," he added. "Where are the BJP leaders who used to protest against

even a small hike in LPG prices during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre?" he asked.

