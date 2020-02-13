Left Menu
India and Vietnam bound by rich history of cultural links: President Kovind

The President said that Vietnam is pivotal to India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision. 

India and Vietnam bound by rich history of cultural links: President Kovind
India is keen to promote greater capacity building in Vietnam through its flagship Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.    Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

Mrs. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 13, 2020).

Welcoming the Vice President of Vietnam to India, the President said that India and Vietnam are bound by a rich history of civilizational and cultural links. Today, India-Vietnam relations are characterized as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India is privileged to share a strong development cooperation partnership with Vietnam. India is keen to promote greater capacity building in Vietnam through its flagship Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.

The President said that Vietnam is pivotal to India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision. Vietnam is also an invaluable link in India's engagement with ASEAN. He congratulated Vietnam for assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN as well as for becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said India looks forward to working with Vietnam to deepen its global partnership.

