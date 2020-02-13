India and Vietnam bound by rich history of cultural links: President Kovind
The President said that Vietnam is pivotal to India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision.
Mrs. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 13, 2020).
Welcoming the Vice President of Vietnam to India, the President said that India and Vietnam are bound by a rich history of civilizational and cultural links. Today, India-Vietnam relations are characterized as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India is privileged to share a strong development cooperation partnership with Vietnam. India is keen to promote greater capacity building in Vietnam through its flagship Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.
The President said that Vietnam is pivotal to India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision. Vietnam is also an invaluable link in India's engagement with ASEAN. He congratulated Vietnam for assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN as well as for becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said India looks forward to working with Vietnam to deepen its global partnership.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Vietnam
- Ram Nath Kovind
- President
- Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh
- Act East Policy
- ASEAN
ALSO READ
PFI Delhi president appears before ED after links with UP anti-CAA protests unearthed
Expectations from Union Budget 2020 - Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking
President to enter into performance deals before his SONA address
JD (U) expels its vice president Prashant Kishor from party: JD(U) statement.
UNGA President hails collaboration with India for school project in Palau