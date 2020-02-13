Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let Sharad Yadav be the face of Grand Alliance in Bihar:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:05 IST
Let Sharad Yadav be the face of Grand Alliance in Bihar:

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday caused a flutter by proposing

that veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav be projected as the "chehra" (face) of the Grand Alliance in Bihar ahead of the

assembly polls due later this year. The suggestion made by Kushwaha, seconded by another

alliance partner Mukesh Sahni, who heads Vikassheel Insaan Party, was being seen as a snub to the RJD, which leads the

five-party formation and had recently declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate without taking allies into

confidence. "Sharad Yadav is a highly respected leader. Grand Alliance

has been plagued by a leadership crisis in the absence of Lalu (jailed RJD supremo). It would be beneficial for all if Sharad

ji is projected as the face of the coalition", Kushwaha a former Union minister, who joined the anti-NDA grouping before

the Lok Sabha elections last year said. Sahni, a former Bollywood set designer, who is yet to

make a mark electorally though perceived to be enjoying support of his sizeable Nishad community, echoed the

sentiments expressed by Kushwaha. "Sharad ji will be an ideal choice. He is already a

well-known face and we all can benefit from his experiences", he said.

Yadav, who formerly headed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) and has been in the political wilderness after

having been forced to part ways, appeared to be enjoying the sudden limelight.

"I am always happy to offer my services and carry out whatever responsibilities I am assigned", said the former

Madhepura MP, who has since floated his own outfit Loktantrik Janata Dal comprising, mostly, JD(U) rebels, but had to suffer

the ignominy of unsuccessfully contesting the last Lok Sabha polls on an RJD ticket.

RJD leaders were bemused by the development. While its national spokesman and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha asserted

"there is no alternative to Tejashwi", the partys veteran national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said leader of

opposition is an obvious choice for chief minister. He qualified the statement with the observation "Sharad

Yadav is a national leader. He cannot be confined to a state- specific role".

The Congress, the second largest Grand Alliance constituent after RJD, asserted that any decision on

leadership must be taken after consultations with all the coalition partners.

"The question of leadership shall be decided jointly by all Grand Alliance constituents at an appropriate time. People

are free to express individual opinions until then, though", BPCC spokesman Rajesh Rathore said.

The episode was yet another indication of the turmoil prevailing in the oppisition grouping which has been

struggling to pick up its threads after suffering decimation in the general elections last year.

Lack of trust in young Tejashwi Yadavs ability to steer the coalition has grown in the aftermath of the RJD drawing a

blank in the Lok Sabha polls, which was the first occasion for the party to face an election without its charismatic founding

president leading from the front. Founded by Prasad in 1997, the once mighty RJD is now a

pale shadow of its earlier self and matters have been made worse by the infighting in his family which controls the

party. His three children active in politics Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Misa Bharti are not known to be on the best of

terms. Yet another problem has been tantrums thrown by mercurial

allies like former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha and keeps issuing threats of exit

from the Grand Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

Eds rpting after correcting typo in headline Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 PTI A day after the CAGaudit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,policeon Thursday maintained that...

UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects U.N. database of companies in Israeli-controlled territories -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said the U.S. government would not furnish any information for a database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories that the United Nations human rights office released, and sai...

Since when do Indians need Amit Shah's permit to travel to any part of India, asks Yechury

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that everyone, including politicians, are free to visit Kashmir whenever they want, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that Indians dont need permission to travel ac...

With CDS and DMA, synergy among three services will get fillip: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS and the Department of Military Affairs DMA coming into being, the synergy among the three services will get a fillip. While speaking at a boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020