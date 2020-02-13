Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader Punia compares Modi with Godse, gets panned by BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
Cong leader Punia compares Modi with Godse, gets panned by BJP

Congress leader P L Punia on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nathuram Godse, saying he had bowed down and touched the steps of Parliament in 2014 the same way Godse did before assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan here, Punia said, "Prime Minister bowed and touched the Constitution with his forehead when elected for the second time in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls). He had bowed and touched the stairs of Parliament when he was elected as prime minister for the first time in

2014. This is their habit." He added, "Godse had also bowed and touched the feet of Gandhiji before shooting him. This is their old tradition..."

Slamming Punia for his comments, BJP's spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said repeated attempts by Congress leaders to attack Modi and likening him with Godse "reveal lurking fear of the Congress that the prime minister has effectively invoked the true developmental spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and his wily nily emerged as the true legatee of Gandhi by following his ideology". The Congress party and its dynasty had only stealthily usurped the Gandhi title but had over the decades systematically ignored his legacy and only perpetuated the Nehru family dynasty, he told PTI.

Another BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Modi resides in the hearts of 130 crore Indians and by humiliating him the Congress is actually insulting all Indians. Modi was elected by the people of this country and now by making such statements, the Congress has crossed all limits of decency, he said, adding the more the Congress abuse the prime minister, the more the people shower their love on him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No rifles missing says police, as opposition slams govt, DGP

Eds rpting after correcting typo in headline Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 PTI A day after the CAGaudit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here,policeon Thursday maintained that...

UPDATE 1-U.S. rejects U.N. database of companies in Israeli-controlled territories -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said the U.S. government would not furnish any information for a database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories that the United Nations human rights office released, and sai...

Since when do Indians need Amit Shah's permit to travel to any part of India, asks Yechury

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that everyone, including politicians, are free to visit Kashmir whenever they want, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that Indians dont need permission to travel ac...

With CDS and DMA, synergy among three services will get fillip: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff CDS and the Department of Military Affairs DMA coming into being, the synergy among the three services will get a fillip. While speaking at a boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020