The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said the contents of two articles on freedom fighter

Veer Savarkar published in a party magazines are based on "facts" and there is no question of withdrawing them.

The critical articles on Savarkar, featuring in 'Shidori', a Marathi magazine of the Maharashtra Congress,

have triggered a controversy with the BJP demanding a ban on the publication for carrying "malicious" content and also an

apology from the party. One of the articles has described Savarkar as an

"apologist". BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

has demanded a ban on the magazine. Rejecting Fadnaviss demand, state Congress

spokesperson Sachin Sawant said all references in the magazine about Savarkar are "factual" and hence party would not

withdraw them. Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, Fadnavis and his

party are playing politics over Savarkar as references made in Shidori are based on facts and reality. The Congress will not

withdraw the magazine or tender an apology. "By bringing politics into the issue, the BJP is

trying to pit member-parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi against each other, but we will not let their plan succeed," said the

Congress leader. Fadnavis has asked the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally

which is heading the MVA government, to clarify its stand on the anti-Savarkar articles.

Sawant asserted the BJP has no right to talk about the alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Madhya

Pradesh, where a bust of the Maratha king has been removed. "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already

ordered an inquiry into the removal of a bust of the Maratha king. The way it was removed was wrong, but the BJP should not

play politics over it, he said.

