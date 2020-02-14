Rebuking Trump over Iran, U.S. Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking the president after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran's retaliation last month raised fears of broader regional conflict.
As voting continued, the vote was 51-44 for the war powers resolution, which would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force. Trump has promised a veto.
