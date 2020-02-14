Trump says a U.S. peace deal with the Taliban is likely
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he thinks there is a good chance the United States will reach a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"I think we're very close," Trump said on a podcast broadcast on iHeart Radio when asked if the United States had reached a tentative deal. "I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal ... We're going to know over the next two weeks."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
