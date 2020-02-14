Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Barr tells Trump to stop tweeting about Stone case; juror calls it 'appalling'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 03:24 IST
UPDATE 3-Barr tells Trump to stop tweeting about Stone case; juror calls it 'appalling'
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president's attacks on the prosecutors, judge, and jury in the trial of a longtime adviser, saying Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases and that he would not be "bullied" by anyone. Barr, the top U.S. law enforcement officer, said in an ABC interview that Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job."

A juror in the trial in which veteran Republican operative Roger Stone was convicted told Reuters that he was appalled by Trump's remarks. "I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody ... whether it's Congress, a newspaper editorial board or the president," Barr said. "I'm gonna do what I think is right. And you know ... I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," Barr added. Seth Cousins, who served as a juror in the Stone trial, told Reuters he was concerned by developments that prompted all four prosecutors to quit the case.

"It feels like something outrageous is going on," Cousins said in an interview. Stone was found guilty in November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Cousins spoke after Trump posted a Fox News story on Twitter that accused some of the jurors in Stone's case of political bias. "This is not looking good for the 'Justice' Department," Trump wrote.

Cousins said he was upset by Trump's remarks. "I think it is appalling for the president of the United States to be attacking American citizens for patriotically fulfilling their duties," he said.

Trump on Tuesday criticized U.S. prosecutors who recommended a prison sentence of seven to nine years for Stone in connection with his conviction in a case stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation detailing Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit Trump's candidacy. The Republican president called their sentencing recommendation for Stone, whose friendship with Trump dates back decades, "horrible" and a "miscarriage of justice."

Hours later, the Justice Department abandoned the recommendation, prompting all four prosecutors to quit the case. One left the department altogether. In addition, former U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, who oversaw the Stone case, resigned from the Treasury Department this week after the White House dropped her nomination for a post overseeing economic sanctions, a source confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday thanked Barr, who he appointed last year, for "taking charge" of the case. He also tweeted criticism of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is scheduled to sentence Stone on Feb. 20. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump's comments on the Stone case amounted to interference in the workings of the U.S. government's judicial branch.

"This is an abuse of power - that the president is again trying to manipulate federal law enforcement to serve his political interest," Pelosi, a Democrat, told a news conference. "This is not what America is about. It is so wrong." Trump has said he has not had direct talks with the Justice Department on the matter. The Justice Department has also said it did not confer with the White House, with one senior official on Tuesday calling the timing of Trump's tweet "an inconvenient coincidence."

BETRAYAL Early on in the jury selection process, Jackson overruled Stone's lawyers when they tried to strike prospective jurors who worked for the government or who had opinions about Trump.

In his interview, Cousins said politics was never discussed as the jury deliberated. "As a whole group, and in every single conversation that I was involved in or overheard, we never discussed politics as a jury. I have no idea what anyone's political affiliation is," he said.

Since the trial, the jurors have kept in touch and have followed recent developments, he said, adding that all of his fellow jurors "echo the sense of being appalled. Maybe a little bit betrayed." Grant Smith, one of Stone's defense lawyers, told Reuters that the defense team is examining social media posts, including one by the jury forewoman. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also called for an investigation into the forewoman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday called for an investigation, but the panel's Republican chairman, Lindsey Graham, has dismissed that idea. He wrote on Twitter that he hoped the court would take the jury allegations seriously if the report was accurate, calling it "not fair."

Other Republicans have largely shrugged off the furor. "I'll leave it up to a judge to decide whether a juror is biased or not," Senator Chuck Grassley told Reuters.

Justice Department representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Barr is due to testify before a House panel next month. Stone was one of several close Trump associates charged in Mueller's probe, which Trump called a "witch hunt."

Stone's supporters are pushing for a presidential pardon, which Trump has declined to comment on. Trump was acquitted in the Republican-led Senate last week on impeachment charges brought by the Democratic-led House accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national secu...

Soccer-Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan

A stoppage-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Juventus at 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Ante Rebics volley gave the hosts a deserved lead after 61 minutes, following a stri...

'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankinds complicated genetic anc...

Court rules Apple must pay California workers during bag checks

The California Supreme Court has ruled that Apple must pay employees for time spent waiting for their bags and personal electronic devices to be searched when they leave work. The decision means that the tech giant will have to pay millions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020