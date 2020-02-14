Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi for swearing-in ceremony

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his oath-taking ceremony on February 16.

Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi for swearing-in ceremony
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his oath-taking ceremony on February 16. The ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that only people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi cabinet and that of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. "Only the people of Delhi will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. Chief Ministers of other states or leaders of other parties will not be invited," Rai told ANI.

On Wednesday, senior party leader Manish Sisodia had also invited all to attend the oath-taking ceremony. "Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal and the new government under his leadership will take oath on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. I appeal to all of you to reach there by 10 am to bless your son and encourage him," he had tweeted.

AAP clinched a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

