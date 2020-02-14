Left Menu
PM Modi to visit his Parliamentary Constituency, Varanasi on 16 Feb

Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

Shri Narendra Modi later shall be dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi would be visiting Varanasi, his Parliamentary Constituency on a day's visit on the 16th of February 2020.

Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. Shri Modi shall also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile app.

Shri Narendra Modi later shall be dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. At the event, the Prime Minister shall also unveil the 63 feet Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is the largest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans were working day & night for the last one year to complete the statue.

The Memorial Centre shall also have the engravings of the life and times of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya. About 30 Odisha craftsmen and artists worked on the project during the last year.

Prime Minister later at a Public function shall be dedicated to the nation over 30 projects. This includes a 430-bed super specialty Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

Prime Minister shall also be flagging off the IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect 3 Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar. This would be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek'. Prime Minister will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries of the world including America, England, and Australia. 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' is a two-day event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul. It will showcase products from all over Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

