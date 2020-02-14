Neither my policy, nor my flag has changed: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said neither his policy towards

Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators has changed nor his party's flag.

The MNS, in January this year, unveiled its new flag which featured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, also

called 'raj mudra', and his speech at the workers convention at the time indicated a turn towards hardline Hindutva

politics. Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said, "Neither

has my policy towards Bangladeshis and Pakistanis changed, nor has my flag."

He said his party had sent a letter to the state election commission about the new flag and that it was one of

the many flags registered three to four years ago. He added that the flag with the royal seal was also

displayed at several party events earlier. Thackeray claimed the state government got rickshaws

and taxis driven by 'Bangladeshis' off the roads after his party raised the issue.

Taking a potshot at the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said others have come into power by changing their policies.

When asked about the Elgar Parishad case being handed over the National Investigation Agency, and the tussle between

state and Centre over it, Thackeray said, "It doesn't matter which agency conducts the inquiry, the probe should reach a

conclusion. We see many inquiries commence, but they never end." PTI AW ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

