Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:27 IST
Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slovakia's long-ruling leftist Smer party held a narrow lead in the final poll on Friday before a Feb. 29 election, but its support fell below 17% percent giving opposition parties a chance to put together a majority in the next parliament.

Slovakia is holding its first national parliamentary election since the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, which sparked the biggest demonstrations in three decades against what protesters said was widespread corruption in the central European country of 5.5 million. A presidential vote in 2019 saw activist lawyer Zuzana Caputova defeat Smer's candidate. Opposition parties are hoping to repeat that victory this month.

Smer has led the country for 12 of the last 14 years but has seen its support slip from above 20% in the past year, amid the fallout from the Kuciak murder. A prominent businessman with ties across the political establishment is one of five people standing trial over the killing. An AKO agency poll, conducted among 1,000 people between Feb. 11-13, showed support for Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini's Smer falling to 16.9%.

The poll, coming just before a two-week moratorium on polling takes effect, projected the top six opposition parties would gather 93 seats in the 150-member parliament, led by the centrist OLANO party that has vaulted into a close second place this month. A Focus agency poll confirmed OLANO's advance on Thursday.

With four parties - two from the opposition and two that could be potential partners for Smer is a coalition - hovering around the 5% threshold to win parliamentary seats, analysts have cautioned final results were tough to predict. OLANO leader Igor Matovic, 46, entered parliament in 2010 on another party's ticket. He has caught attention with fierce attacks against alleged corruption among politicians in other parties.

"The stability of a government led by OLANO remains a significant question given the confrontational style of its leader and his unpredictable behavior," said political analyst Branislav Dolny. Analysts said Smer could still win the vote but the weakness of its two junior coalition partners, both in danger of losing their seats, would be a hurdle.

Pellegrini could seek help from the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (Kotlebovci-LSNS) of former high-school teacher Marian Kotleba, which has surged in polls recently to a third position. Kotlebovci-LSNS won more seats than expected at the last election in 2016, as analysts said their voters often hid their preferences in polls.

** For an interactive graphic on AKO polls: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SWKVkv ** For an interactive graphic on Focus polls: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OQAD4a

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...

Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

New York, Feb 14 AP Harvey Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where the Hollywood big shot considered them complete disposables, a prosecutor said on Friday in clos...

Delay on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to suicide attempt by passenger: Police

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020