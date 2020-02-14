Left Menu
SC quota order: Guj Cong to protest on Feb 17 against BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:14 IST
The Gujarat Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP and announced it would hold protests on

February 17 over a recent Supreme Court order on reservations. In a recent judgement, the SC held that states are not

bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The apex court said this while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision

to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled

Tribes. Gujarat Congress in charge Rajiv Satav said the apex

court ruling was unfortunate and alleged that the BJP-RSS was trying to end reservations in the country.

"What the BJP government in Uttarakhand said in the Supreme Court reflects the agenda of the ruling party and the

RSS. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court accepted that stand. "Since long, BJP and RSS are trying to remove

reservation. Time and again, their leaders like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have said it clearly. We think the judgement is

an attack on the Constitution," Satav said. "The BJP always wanted to make sure Dalits, tribals

and other backward classes remained deprived of their rights. The Congress will oppose this judgement and will not allow BJP

to implement its agenda. In Gujarat, we have planned protests on February 17," he told reporters here.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said a mega rally will be held near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in

Sarangpur area here on February 17 against the apex court order.

"We will start with this state level programme on February 17 and then we will have district and block level

programmes in the days to come. We will fight till the end against the BJP. The Congress will not let the BJP remove

reservations," Chavda said.

