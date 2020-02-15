Owaisi shouldn't teach Yogi how to run UP: BJP leader

BJP's UP unit spokesperson Anila Singh on Saturday asked AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to not teach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath how to run the state. Speaking to ANI, she said: "If you commit a crime in Uttar Pradesh, you will be punished."

Owaisi in a tweet on Friday had accused UP Chief Minister Yogi for misusing the National Security Act (NSA) He tweeted: "In UP, NSA has been repeatedly used by Yogi to target & persecute Dalits, Muslims & dissidents. A doctor is not a threat to national security. A CM saying "thok denge" & "boli nahi toh goli" is definitely a threat to national security#RepealNSA #ReleaseDrKafeel"

Singh said: "Owaisi keeps making such statements and considers himself to be Jinnah of Muslims. There is still something in his mind that they will create a separate state and divide India." Regarding loopholes in the law to deal with a rape case, Anila Singh said: "If punishment is to be given, then all the culprits have to be given together. Nirbhaya rape convicts keep taking advantage of the law by filing separate petitions. Where is justice?"

She also strongly condemned the manner in which the girls were treated in their hostel in Gujarat. At least 68 girls of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating.

She said: It is obnoxious and highly condemnable. Do the girls not have self-respect? The college should punish the officials who treated girls like this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

