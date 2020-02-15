People agitating despite rise in materialistic pleasure: RSS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding a "many-fold rise" in materialistic comforts and pleasures. Addressing a gathering of Sangh workers and intellectuals here in Gujarat, Bhagwat also said that even political parties who are not in power are also agitating.

"Inspite of the increase in comforts and materialistic pleasures, everyone is unhappy and is staging agitations. Be it, owner or servant, a party in opposition, the common man students, teachers, everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied," the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He was speaking on the topic "India's Role in the Present World Context". Bhagwat further said that bigotry, violence, and terrorism are on the rise in the present world. "India has to give 'dharma' (wisdom) to the world so that knowledge spreads but humans do not become robotic. We have always talked about the concept of global family but not the global market," he said.

The lecture was organized by 'Madhav Smruti Nyas', an organization backed by the RSS. "To think that we are living in a better world is a half-truth. Facilities are not evenly distributed. Rule of Jungle is prevailing. A capable person is crushing the weak to climb up. Knowledge is used more for the destruction of the world," the Sangh chief said.

Bhagwat said people are also misusing social media by spreading "false information" to create controversies. He also stated that trying to put "everyone into one uniform" is also a form of bigotry. "US and Russia are superpowers. China would become a superpower too. Now, what superpower nations did to others? They just took control of other countries for their own selfish agenda. These superpowers gave it back only when they were asked to do so.

Otherwise, they never gave anything to others," said Bhagwat. He lamented that Indian youths are "not ready to accept the knowledge power of the country, and think that whatever good in India has come from other countries". He urged people to make India stronger "because the world listens only to the strong".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.