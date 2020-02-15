Left Menu
After NCP, Cong too frowns on NIA taking over Elgar case probe

  Mumbai
  Updated: 15-02-2020 22:43 IST
  Created: 15-02-2020 22:40 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's decision to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the Elgar Parishad Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said Maharashtra Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray's decision to allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the Elgar Parishad

the case was "not fair". Kharge's comments came two days after Additional Chief

Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that "the state home department has no objection to the case being entrusted

to the NIA", and a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar criticized the CM over the issue.

The Congress is one of the ruling constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, also

comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "We are partners. Such things should be discussed. This

isn't fair. Power should be used judiciously," Kharge, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, told

reporters. The Maharashtra government's sudden decision to allow

the NIA to take over the probe from Pune Police after initially opposing it caused a flutter in the coalition

government, with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP saying on Thursday that the chief minister had "overruled" him

in the matter. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches

delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed had

triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

The Pune police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

During the probe into the police, the Pune police arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson,

Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged

Maoist links.

