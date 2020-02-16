Left Menu
BJP MP Sunny Deol attends rally in Pathankot

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol attended a public rally in Dunera of Pathankot district.

  • Pathankot (Punjab)
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:28 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:28 IST
BJP MP Sunny Deol attends a public rally in Pathankot. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol attended a public rally in Dunera of Pathankot district. Deol had on February 15 attended the start of a three-day long rally to address the problems of the people in different districts of the state.

The MP from Gursdapur on the first day of the rally, said that he had had come to meet people of Pathankot and listen to their problems. "We have just come here to visit and meet people and do our work," Deol told reporters here on Saturday.

'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, were seen on January 13 near a railway station in Pathankot. The posters put up on the walls read - Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol). When asked about the posters, the MP said, "I really cannot say anything on this. I am here to do my work and will continue doing that. Let the people say what they want to."

Deol will meet the people of Batala district today along with the other local BJP leaders as part of the three-day rally. Meanwhile, on the third day, Sunny Deol is set to visit Dinanagar district of the state.

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna. (ANI)

