AAP ministers who will chair different departments for next 5 years

AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with five other party leaders on Sunday took oath as ministers of the next Delhi government cabinet at Ramlila Maidan here, after the party managed to secure a landslide victory in 2020 Assembly polls.

AAP ministers who will chair different departments for next 5 years
Manish Sisodia taking oath on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with five other party leaders on Sunday took oath as ministers of the next Delhi government cabinet at Ramlila Maidan here, after the party managed to secure a landslide victory in 2020 Assembly polls. Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautama were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

All the six served as ministers under Kejriwal's previous government, here's a look at their previous portfolios and constituencies they won for the party - Manish Sisodia - In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj Assembly elections by defeating Ravinder Singh Negi by a relatively narrow margin of 3,391 votes. Sisodia is the AAP's founding member and Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenant.In the last Cabinet, Sisodia held several key portfolios including finance and education and is credited with transforming the government-run schools in the city with better infrastructure and bringing transparency in the admission process in private schools.

Gopal Rai - This election, Gopal Rai won against BJP's Naresh Gaur in Babarpur by a margin of 33,062 votes. He held the department of labour, employment, development and general administration under the previous AAP government. He is also the Convener of the Delhi state unit of the the party. Kailash Gahlot - Another winner who took oath today was Kailash Gehlot, who previously served as the minister for transport. Gahlot defeated BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari by a margin of 6,231 votes in Najafgarh constituency. Apart from being the transport minister, Gehlot was in-charge of revenue, law, justice and legislative affairs, information and technology, administrative reforms portfolios in the AAP's 2015 government.

Imran Hussain - AAP's Imran Hussain had won over BJP's Lata Sodhi and Congress' Haroon Yusuf with a margin of 36,172 votes from Ballimaran constituency. He had received 64.65 per cent of vote share. In the AAP's previous government, Hussain was minister of food and civil supplies, environment and forests. Rajendra Pal Gautam - Rajendra Pal Gautam won from Seemapuri constituency with a vote margin of 55,942, beating Sant Lal from Lok Jan Shakti Party. This was his second victory from this constituency. In the previous Delhi government, Gautam held portfolios of social welfare, SC and ST, gurudwara elections, water, and registrar of cooperative societies.

Satyendra Jain - This election Satyendra Jain defeated BJP's SC Vats from Shakur Basti constituency by a margin of 7,592 votes. Earlier, Jain was responsible for portfolios of health, industries, power, public works department, home and urban development, in AAP's 2015 government. Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

