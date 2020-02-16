PPP lawmaker shot dead in Pak's Sindh province

A provincial lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was shot dead in Naushero Feroze district in Sindh province, police said. Member of Provincial Assembly Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by a nephew of her recently deceased brother-in-law Zahid Khokar in Darya Khan, Naushehro Feroze, Sindh police said.

Ansari, who was nominated on a reserved seat, was attending Khokar's chehlum (a mourning ceremony that occurs 40 days after the death of a person) when the attack took place. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Geo News reported, quoting doctors. According to police, Ansari had decided to attend the ceremony despite tensions between her and Khokhar's nephew.

Police said an investigation will be conducted to ascertain how many individuals were involved in the attack. Initial reports suggested that the attack was motivated by a longstanding land dispute. Ansari was active within the PPP and was involved in Sindh's political scene. She was also the district president of the PPP Women's Wing in her

constituency. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the murder.

PTI ZH ZH

