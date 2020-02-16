Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Gantz vows to form government without Netanyahu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 16:13 IST
Israel's Gantz vows to form government without Netanyahu
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz is vowing to form a government that will include neither the indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the Arab parties in parliament. In a series of TV interviews two weeks before national elections, Gantz looked to project confidence that the March 2 vote will provide the decisive outcome that eluded the two previous elections last year.

Gantz's Blue and White party is currently polling ahead of Netanyahu's Likud, although neither appears to have a clear path to a parliamentary majority required to form a coalition government. Gantz laid out two potential paths while speaking to Channel 12 News on Saturday night.

He said he's either going to partner with a broad range of "Jewish and democratic" parties — including the ultra-nationalist party led by apparent kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman. Or he could team up with the ruling Likud Party, but only if it gets rid of longtime leader Netanyahu, who's fending off a slew of criminal corruption charges.

"Netanyahu has ended his historic role from a political standpoint. The Likud with Bibi cannot form a government, and without Bibi there's unity," he said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Gantz, a former military chief, has been campaigning furiously in pursuit of a knockout punch as the election grows nearer.

He appears to have grown closer to Lieberman, whose nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party has bolted from Netanyahu's right-wing camp and sparked the unprecedented stalemate in Israeli politics that led to the multiple repeat elections. Both deny they have reached any pre-election alliance, but Lieberman has all but ruled out sitting in government with his former mentor.

"The Netanyahu era is over," Lieberman said Saturday, expressing a newfound openness to sitting in government with left-wing parties he once shunned. Still, the numbers don't seem to add up without at least the tacit support of the Arab parties who are anathema to Lieberman's hard-line brand of politics.

Netanyahu has based his campaign on linking Gantz to the Arab parties, who represent the country's 20 percent minority, saying he has no option of forming a government without them. Gantz denied he will invite them into his government, saying there is too wide an ideological gap between them.

Even with the corruption indictment against Netanyahu and the unveiling of President Donald Trump's Mideast plan, polls are predicting a similar outcome to the previous election in September, when neither Gantz, not Netanyahu could form a coalition in the time allotted to them. Netanyahu has since fended off an internal challenge to his Likud leadership.

But Gantz is banking on a surge in support this time around after judges have already been selected to preside over Netanyahu's upcoming trial. The public also seems wary of the prospect of yet another deadlocked result and the potential for a fourth election.

Israel's attorney general charged Netanyahu in November on three counts of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu is desperate to remain in office to fight the charges. Under Israeli law, public officials are required to resign if charged with a crime.

But that law does not apply to the prime minister, who can use his office as a bully pulpit against prosecutors and try to push parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu has failed in that effort, and with the looming trial, Gantz has been pushing for a fresh start.

"He's about to go to trial. Just imagine that while he is sitting down to prepare for trial with a battery of lawyers about fateful issues from his personal standpoint, the military chief of staff needs to hold a very urgent meeting at night from a security standpoint," Gantz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported fewer new coronavirus cases on Sunday than the previous day, which it said was evidence that its efforts to slow the spread of the disease appeared to be havin...

Two more Indians on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...

New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 16 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...

China battery recycler GEM to make disinfectants in virus epicentre

Chinas GEM Co Ltd, best known as a recycler of batteries for electric vehicles and producer of cobalt chemicals used in them, said on Sunday it had been given a four-month license to make disinfectant in coronavirus-hit Hubei province. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020