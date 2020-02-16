Third Delhi win catapults Kejriwal's image to 'Nayak' and 'Singham' in popular perception

The jubilant AAP supporters thronged the swearing-in ceremony venue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday with posters likening the "Delhi's son" to heroes of yesteryear's Bollywood blockbusters 'Nayak' and 'Singham' involving stories of intense struggle for justice. Kejriwal had extended an open invite to all Delhiites to attend his swearing-in ceremony, positioning himself as "Delhi's son" and thanking them to help him win the assembly poll with a massive mandate for the third time in a row.

"Nayak 2 is Back again," read a poster, depicting pictures of actor Anil Kapoor and Arvind Kejriwal in his trademark AAP's "Anna cap". Asked about the poster, AAP supporter Jagendra said Kejriwal changed the politics of the country the way Anil Kapoor did it in Nayak, adding his comparison between the real life and reel life heroes are obvious.

Nayak was a popular Bollywood film in which actor Anil Kapoor, while posing difficult questions during an interview to his state chief minister, played by Amrish Puri, ends up accepting the challenge of becoming chief minister for a day and turning immensely popular by his works in a single day. Another poster compared Kejriwal to 'Singham' played by Ajay Devgan from Bollywood film of the same name.

'Delhi Ke CM Arvind Kejriwal -- Singham Returns 3,' read the poster which showed the Delhi chief minister holding his party's poll symbol 'broom'. "No Hindu-Muslim issue now, only work will drive the country," the poster asserted.

The action flick Singham, depicted Devgan clashing with local corrupt politician against all odds in the public interest. The 'Singham' poster creator 'Sunil Kumar, a Dwarka resident, said the depiction signifies Kejriwal's over the years.

"His (Kejriwal) struggle is not of today but of years when he fought corruption and injustice," he said. Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday in presence of thousands of people in Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal had first led his Aam Aadmi Party to a massive victory in Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, dethroning the then indomitable Sheila Dixit's government, ruling Delhi for three consecutive terms since 1998. But Kejriwal's first stint lasted barely 49 days when he had to step down as chief minister in February 2014.

An IIT-Kharagpur product and a former IRS officer, Kejriwal won his second stint as chief minister in February 2015, again fighting against all odds, including his self-proclaimed image of an "anarchist". But he won the poll hands down, yielding only three seat to his party's arch rival BJP in the general assembly elections. And now in his third stint, Kejriwal did it again winning 62 seats in the assembly, leaving just 8 seats for the BJP.

