New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL53 UP-LDALL PM PM rules out rethink on decisions on Art 370, CAA 'despite pressure' Varanasi (UP): Ruling out any rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps despite pressure from all sides.

DEL64 JK-2NDLD NC NC willing to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed Jammu: The National Conference, one of the main political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed willingness to participate in next month's Panchayat polls but wants "roadblocks" placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely. DEL42 JK-MEHBOOBA-PSA Police description of Mehbooba as 'daddy's girl' not part of order containing grounds for detention under PSA Srinagar: The police's description of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as "daddy's girl" is not among the grounds for her detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to official records.

DEL40 JK-INTERNET Strict restrictions to continue as J-K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24 Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile data service and fixed line internet connectivity wherever provided across the union territory till February 24, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. DES13 UP-KAFEEL-DOCTORS Withdraw NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident doctors Aligarh: Resident doctors at the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Sunday demanded that the charges slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act be withdrawn.

DES16 RJ-POONIA-GEHLOT Rajasthan BJP chief calls CM Gehlot leader of 'tukde-tukde' gang Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday described Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the leader of the 'tukde-tukde' gang in the wake of his recent participation at a sit-in here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. DES28 RJ-CONG Centre's decisions leading to suspicion: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of taking arbitrary decisions, leading to an environment of suspicion in the country.

DES11 PB-CHILDREN-ACCIDENT Punjab school van tragedy: Principal, driver arrested on murder charge Chandigarh: A day after four children were charred to death in a fire tragedy involving a ramshackle van in Punjab's Sangrur, police slapped murder charges against the driver and the owner-cum-principal of the school to which the vehicle belonged. DES24 PB-DRUGS-PROBE Drug trail probe: Punjab Police claims Pakistan link Chandigarh: Police here on Sunday claimed that the two criminals held in connection with a drug trail exposed after the arrest of dreaded gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, had links with the big fish in Pakistan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.