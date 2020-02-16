Dissent welcome in democracy, not disintegration of India:

Urging people to use freedom of speech judiciously, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday

said that dissent is welcome in a democracy but not disintegration of the country.

Naidu, addressing an event here, said democracy means discussions and debates and not disruption, obstruction or

destruction. "(Some) people say dissent is required in a democracy.

It is welcome but in the name of dissent, you cannot speak against the nation's unity and integrity...this has to be

understood by all," he said. The vice president said unrest and disturbances hamper

progress. "We have got to vote in (a party) or vote out (a

party) every five years...violence has no place in a democracy. It is against the nation and everyone should

understand that. "Some people advocate that revolution comes through

the barrel of a gun. But the ballot is more powerful than a bullet. It is fashion for some people to advocate revolution,

but what is required is not revolution but evolution," Naidu said.

The vice president asserted that the slowdown in the Indian economy is temporary.

"Despite the temporary lull, India is expected to bounce back as the fastest growing economy," he said.

Observing that global powers are appreciating Indian practices in structural reforms, he said, "This (economic

slowdown) is (a) temporary (phase). In the long term, nobody can stop the development story of India."

Naidu said with its huge demographic dividend, India has the potential to become human resource capital of the

world.

