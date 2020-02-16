MP minister backs CM Kamal Nath, ticks off Scindia for 'hit the streets' comments

Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh on Sunday seconded Chief Minister Kamal Nath's comment on Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that "whosoever wants to take to streets can do it", adding that the Congress party has got the mandate to serve the people, not to take to streets. Kamal Nath and Scindia engaged in a war of words after the latter said he would hit the streets if all promises in the Congress party's manifesto for the state were not fulfilled.

"This is independent India. Whosoever wants to take to streets, can do it. Whatever Chief Minister said is correct. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a senior leader of the Congress party. He should not make such statements publicly. He should take a look at the state's economic condition. The state government has committed to fulfil its promises in five years and not in one year," Singh told ANI. "The work which has been given to Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP by the people of the state, must not be done by the ruling party leaders. We got the mandate to work for the people, not to hit the streets. The Kamal Nath government will be there for five years," he added.

Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). On Thursday, Scindia told the guest teachers in the state, stating that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. "If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he said. (ANI)

