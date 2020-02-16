Left Menu
  Kolkata
  Updated: 16-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:41 IST
Uniformed cop tries to touch feet of Bengal minister

A uniformed police officer courted controversy by trying to touch the feet of a West

Bengal minister after felicitating him at an event in Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Sunday.

However, Agriculture Minister Asish Bandyopadhyay, who represents Rampurhat seat, was seen preventing Assistant Sub-

Inspector (ASI) Ranjan Dutta from touching his feet. The incident happened when Bandyopadhyay was in

Rampurhat police station to inaugurate a programme to felicitate elderly persons.

After the video of Dutta bending forward to touch the minister's feet went viral on the internet, opposition BJP and

Congress termed the act as "unbecoming of a police office who has lowered the respect of the force".

Congress MLA from Hansan seat, Milton Rashid described Dutta's act as "pathetic and aimed at placating the ruling

establishment". Local BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal said the ASI has

lowered the respect for police officers in the society. When asked about the issue, Bandopadhyay said, "I can

not say why he did this. But being a teacher, I am familiar to people's habit of touching my feet as a mark of respect for an

elderly person and an educator." PTI SUS CORR ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

