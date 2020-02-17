Iran ready to help Lebanon - Lebanese president's office citing Larijani

Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said his country stood ready to help Lebanon's crisis-hit economy, the Lebanese president's office said after the two met on Monday.

"We wish the new government success and we are ready to help improve the economic situation," Lebanese President Michel Aoun's office quoted Larijani, who is visiting Beirut, as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.