MNS protests against pending dues of sugar factory in Parli

Forty-one Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were detained in Parli in Beed district

on Monday for holding a protest without permission, police said.

They were protesting against Latur-based Panangeshwar Sugar Factory for allegedly not clearing payments of sugarcane

farmers. The MNS workers had gathered at Shivaji Chowk, close

to where former state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde stays, an official said.

"The MNS workers tried to block a road and also came face to face with a group of BJP functionaries. There was some

tension for a little while after which the situation defused. We detained 41 MNS workers for holding a protest without

permission and later released them," the official said. "A team from Panangeshwar Sugar Factory held talks

with the MNS workers at Parli police station and agreed to pay Rs 6 crore in dues," Inspector Hemant Kadam said.

