MNS protests against pending dues of sugar factory in Parli
Forty-one Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were detained in Parli in Beed district
on Monday for holding a protest without permission, police said.
They were protesting against Latur-based Panangeshwar Sugar Factory for allegedly not clearing payments of sugarcane
farmers. The MNS workers had gathered at Shivaji Chowk, close
to where former state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde stays, an official said.
"The MNS workers tried to block a road and also came face to face with a group of BJP functionaries. There was some
tension for a little while after which the situation defused. We detained 41 MNS workers for holding a protest without
permission and later released them," the official said. "A team from Panangeshwar Sugar Factory held talks
with the MNS workers at Parli police station and agreed to pay Rs 6 crore in dues," Inspector Hemant Kadam said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
- Parli
- Beed district
- Pankaja Munde
- Latur
- BJP
ALSO READ
Oppn set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC
Australian prime minister to feel the political heat as parliament resumes
Opposition parties say bid to raise CAA, NPR and NRC in Parliament being scuttled
Delhi HC reserves order over plea seeking directives to stop J-K MPs from entering parliament
PM should come to Parliament to clarify his position on Hegde's remarks: Cong