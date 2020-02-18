Sunny Deol receives flak over 'no one better than me when it comes to beating' remark

Left Menu
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has drawn a lot of flak for his recent statement from the Congress party, in which he had claimed that he was second to none when it comes to "beating up someone."

BJP MP Sunny Deol speaking at a rally in Gurdaspur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has drawn a lot of flak for his recent statement from the Congress party, in which he had claimed that he was second to none when it comes to "beating up someone." "I have been told state govt employees harass ppl saying they elected the wrong person. I do not interfere in such trivial issues. I do not believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone," Deol had said addressing a rally in Pathankot earlier.

Reacting to this, Congress MLA from Bhoa Assembly consunny deal stituency, Joginder Pal said that it was the party's fault for having chosen an actor to become a leader.

"There is no fault of Sunny Deol in this, he has no knowledge of politics. The mistake is of the BJP, I do not know what forced Sunny to come into politics. He is dancing today just like he used to dance in films earlier," Pal told reporters here. Deol had on February 15 attended the start of a three-day-long rally to address the problems of the people in different districts of the state.

The MP from Gursdapur on the first day of the rally said that he had come to meet people of Pathankot and listen to their problems. "We have just come here to visit and meet people and do our work," Deol told reporters here on Saturday. 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, were seen on January 13 near a railway station in Pathankot. The posters put up on the walls read - Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol).

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. (ANI)

