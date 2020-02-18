Left Menu
Development News Edition

"From bad to worse" - Dashed hopes may deter many Iranians from polls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 10:30 IST
"From bad to worse" - Dashed hopes may deter many Iranians from polls
Image Credit:

Confrontation with America, economic hardship and an airline tragedy have battered Iranians' confidence in their leaders, posing a potential problem for the authorities in a parliamentary election this week. As the Feb. 21 vote nears, Iranians are in a gloomy mood, exhausted by a succession of crises that have helped to shred the hopes for a better life they harboured only four years ago.

That does not bode well for leaders seeking a big turnout at the ballot box: In their view, crowded polling stations would signal to arch-foe Washington that Iran is unbowed by sanctions and the killing of a prominent general in a U.S. strike. Allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have ensured hardliners dominate the field -- meaning that, whatever the turnout, security hawks seeking a more confrontational approach with Washington may tighten their control of the legislature.

But a meagre showing would still rattle Iran's leaders and embolden critics both in the country and outside who argue the Islamic Republic needs to change domestic and foreign policy. "I'm a person who has voted before. My hope was that things would get a little better when I voted in the past. Now, all the red lines have been crossed," said a doctor in Tehran whose clinic is struggling to source specialised medicine.

"This time, I have no hope and I will definitely not vote," she said by phone, asking not to be identified discussing political matters. Four years ago, things looked very different. Rouhani and his allies won big gains in parliamentary elections, and many hoped a nuclear deal agreed with world powers in 2015 would pull Iran out of political isolation and boost the economy.

"WE HAVEN'T SEEN ANY PROGRESS" Those aspirations crumbled after President Donald Trump quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions in an effort to put stricter limits on Iran's nuclear work, curb its ballistic missile program and end its involvement in regional proxy wars.

"The main root of everything is the economy," Ali, a mobile phone shop employee in the central city of Isfahan, said by telephone, asking not to reveal his surname. "If an individual doesn't have the money to take home bread to his wife and family then he'll stop praying and even lose his beliefs," said Ali, who works more hours since his boss kept the store open in traditional afternoon resting periods in the hope customers could wander in. Ali does not plan to vote next week.

"I voted for several years and it didn't make any difference. We haven't seen any progress to say we want this or that candidate to come forward," he said. The authorities have been under pressure since last year when protests over a fuel price hike were met with the bloodiest crackdown since the 1979 Islamic revolution, killing hundreds.

A U.S. drone strike that felled top commander Qassem Soleimani in January in Iraq rallied Iranians around a common cause. But the show of support was quickly replaced by angry protests over efforts to cover up the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 aboard. The elite Revolutionary Guards apologised for the calamity, but that did not appease thousands protesting in several cities.

"This year, things are going from bad to worse," said a Tehran resident and homemaker, who does not plan to vote and also asked not to be named. "After the plane crash, the government has lost a lot of their supporters," said the resident, who added that the establishment needed the election to show the world "how many supporters they have" after the string of crises.

Even before the latest troubles, sanctions that cut Iran's crude oil exports by more than 80 percent were placing a painful squeeze on living standards. The rial has slumped, trading on the free market at about 140,000 against the dollar against its official rate of 42,000, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com

VOTING FOR "HARD REVENGE" The currency plunge has disrupted Iran's foreign trade and boosted inflation, which the IMF expects at 31% this year.

In the eastern city of Birjand, Hamed said he has no time for elections as he frets about his business filming and photographing weddings, with only one in 10 customers asking for albums after the cost of photo paper rose six-fold since 2018. "We're focused on prices and having to call customers and asking them to pay," Hamed told Reuters by phone, also declining to give his surname due to sensitivities. "We have nothing to do with politicians and politics."

Analysts expect a lower turnout than the 62% in the 2016 parliamentary elections, with smaller, more conservative cities where families pressure kin to vote to see a larger showing. But Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, has tried to drum up nationalistic sentiment to secure a strong turnout.

"It's possible that someone doesn't like me but if they like Iran they must come to the ballot box," he said in a speech. Supporters echoed the call on social media.

"A better election can also be another #hard_revenge," a Twitter user named Teiaaraa posted two weeks ago, referring to a phrase used by state media for the Iranian strikes on Iraq bases that left over 100 U.S. soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Novel device can generate electricity from air using bacterial protein: Study

Researchers have developed a new device that uses a natural bacteria-derived protein to create electricity from moisture in the air, an advance that may help produce renewable energy that can work indoors unlike solar and wind-based generat...

Golf-Long-serving Australia boss Pitt to resign after "difficult" year

Golf Australia GA is looking for a new CEO in the wake of long-serving boss Stephen Pitts resignation on Tuesday as the national governing body grapples with a major restructuring that pressured their bottom line.After 11 years in the role,...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...

Can't wait to get Virat out, announces fit-again Boult

There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020