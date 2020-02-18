Left Menu
TDP condemns AP govt's decision to downgrade security cover of Chandrababu Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vijayawada
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:26 IST
TDP condemns AP govt's decision to downgrade security cover of Chandrababu Naidu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to downgrade the security cover provided to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and demanded it is restored to the original level. Naidu has been provided with Z+ category of security with National Security Guard (NSG) mobile cover, while security for his son Nara Lokesh, who is a member of Legislative Council, has been downgraded from Z to X category, the party said.

"The strength of security personnel has been drastically brought down by about 50 percent from 146 to 67," TDP state president Kala Venkata Rao said in a statement. The party strongly condemns the politically motivated decision of the security review committee (SRC) and demands restoration of security to its original level, he said.

"Further, the YSRCP-led government stands responsible for any mishap to the above leaders due to the reduction in their cover," Rao said. Rao further said the state police has found evidence that Naidu and his family members are still facing threat. The government has decided to reduce the security with "malified intentions and with a political motivation."

He also said extremists had recently gunned down MLA from Araku Assembly constituency Kidari Sarveswara Rao and another TDP leader Siveri Soma, which indicates their intention of harming political leaders. Last year, Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to restore the security of Naidu with 97 police personnel.

Naidu had escaped an assassination attempt by Maoists in Tirupati in 2003 when he was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

