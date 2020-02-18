Left Menu
Delhi Police to surely find culprits behind Jamia library incident: BJP's Satyapal Singh

BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police will surely find the culprits behind Jamia University's library incident and take strict action against them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:18 IST
BJP Leader Satyapal Singh. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police will surely find the culprits behind Jamia University's library incident and take strict action against them. "There was a report that outside miscreants tried to hide inside the Jamia's library* I am sure that Delhi police will find the culprits of violence and take strict action against them," Singh told ANI on being asked about Delhi Police forming Special Investigation team to investigate Jamia violence case.

"Jamia got defamed following the entry of miscreants and outsiders who entered the varsity. University is for study and not to carry out protests and dharnas. The varsity should not change into a political arena instead of the educational arena," said Singh while speaking to ANI. The BJP leader, however, said that everyone has the right to protest but no one has a right to block a road that causes trouble to the common people.

After a video of Delhi policemen thrashing students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library went viral, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday had said that an SIT will look into the matter."Some videos have surfaced related to the December 15 Jamia violence incident. SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The sequence of events will be established. Crowd, as seen at Jamia library in videos, includes students as well as outsiders. The investigation is going on," Ranjan said.A video was released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing that those present in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media.The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

