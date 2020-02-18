Goa govt bans liquor consumption during carnival float parades
Consumption of liquor in public will not be allowed during the famous Goa Carnival float
parades from this year, the state government said on Tuesday. Unveiling the programme for the Carnival 2020
celebrations, which will be held between February 22 and February 25, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said, "People
won't be allowed to drink (alcohol) on streets while they watch the float parades".
The move is part of the ban on drinking (alcohol) in public places which is already in force in Goa, he told a
press conference. Shalom Sardinha, a lawyer, has been selected as King
Momo- a mythological figure which heads float parades organised by the state tourism department--this year.
As per the schedule, the main float parade will be held in Panaji on February 22 and also in Margao, Quepem,
Vasco, Curchorem, Mapusa and Morjim. The state government would spend around Rs 1.5 crore
towards organising the event. The minister reiterated that floats on the Citizenship
Amendment Act (CAA) and likewise will not be allowed. He advised the participants to come up with "clean"
floats showcasing the culture of Goa. "The unwanted floats would be eliminated from the
parade. We can't allow the floats like those making a statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or any other
thing," the minister said, adding that commercial floats would also be discouraged by a state screening committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.