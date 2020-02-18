Goa govt bans liquor consumption during carnival float parades

Consumption of liquor in public will not be allowed during the famous Goa Carnival float

parades from this year, the state government said on Tuesday. Unveiling the programme for the Carnival 2020

celebrations, which will be held between February 22 and February 25, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said, "People

won't be allowed to drink (alcohol) on streets while they watch the float parades".

The move is part of the ban on drinking (alcohol) in public places which is already in force in Goa, he told a

press conference. Shalom Sardinha, a lawyer, has been selected as King

Momo- a mythological figure which heads float parades organised by the state tourism department--this year.

As per the schedule, the main float parade will be held in Panaji on February 22 and also in Margao, Quepem,

Vasco, Curchorem, Mapusa and Morjim. The state government would spend around Rs 1.5 crore

towards organising the event. The minister reiterated that floats on the Citizenship

Amendment Act (CAA) and likewise will not be allowed. He advised the participants to come up with "clean"

floats showcasing the culture of Goa. "The unwanted floats would be eliminated from the

parade. We can't allow the floats like those making a statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or any other

thing," the minister said, adding that commercial floats would also be discouraged by a state screening committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.