Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president: final results

Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to the final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released on Tuesday by the country's election commission. "The election commission... declares Mr. Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 percent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan," election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul.

The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.