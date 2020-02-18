Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fighting battle of life and death, regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan: Amar Singh

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday said that he regretted his "overreaction" against veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:22 IST
Fighting battle of life and death, regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan: Amar Singh
Amar Singh (Picture Courtesy - Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday said that he regretted his "overreaction" against veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family. Taking to Twitter, Singh who claimed he was "fighting a battle of life and death" said that he had received a message from Bachchan on his father's death anniversary on Tuesday.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," he tweeted. Amar Singh also posted a video on Facebook in which he said that over the last 10 years, he stayed away from the Bachchan family. He mentioned that a decade ago, Amitabh Bachchan was with him for almost two months in Singapore due to his kidney ailment.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. Sometimes you are aggressively reactive to a person whom you have given all your life. Similar turbulence of emotion did take place in our mutual relationship. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death, I regret my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," Amar Singh wrote alongside the video. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Samajwadi Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, asks BJP on Rakesh Maria's revelations

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress over ex-Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Marias claim that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 2611 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror, saying it raised questions whether the saffron terror p...

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center GDC in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. W...

Sebi asks brokers, fund houses, others to ensure compliance with prevention of unlawful acts

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked stock brokers, mutual fund houses and other market intermediaries to ensure strict compliance with the prevention of unlawful activities law. In a statement, Sebi advised market intermediaries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020