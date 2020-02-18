Goa opposition leader calls for united action against drug menace in the state

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat on Tuesday stressed upon the need to eradicate drug menace in the state and said it is high time to unitedly kill the 'Bhasmasura' (a demon who could burn anything) of drugs. The statement came after a video of a teenage boy from a Goa village went viral in which he allegedly confessed that he got drugs for free.

Kamat said, "It is high time to rise above all our other priorities and unitedly come forward to kill the Bhasmasura of drugs before it is too late." He said that it is unfortunate that the government says that there is no drug trade in Goa just to cover up the failure of its intelligence agencies and overall mechanism.

"The devil has already entered into the hinterland of the state and now it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the evil is destroyed completely," he said. He said that instead of seizing small drug traders, big fish should be caught.

"Although the government creates a picture of curbing drug trade with some small seizures, the need of the hour is to catch the big traders who are the root cause of the problem," he said. Kamat said that the government should keep a high vigil on the drug trade in Goa and all the schools and colleges should be brought under the scanner.

"The educational institutions, teachers, parents will have to play a responsible role to fight the menace," he added. He appealed to parents and educational institutions to play a pro-active role to prevent the next generation to become victims.

"I appeal to parents and educational institutions management to play a pro-active role now, failing will make our next generations victims of the deadly menace," he said. I hope better sense will prevail and corrective actions will be initiated immediately, he said. (ANI)

