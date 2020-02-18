Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa opposition leader calls for united action against drug menace in the state

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat on Tuesday stressed upon the need to eradicate drug menace in the state and said it is high time to unitedly kill the 'Bhasmasura' (a demon who could burn anything) of drugs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Margao (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:38 IST
Goa opposition leader calls for united action against drug menace in the state
Leader of Opposition and Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat on Tuesday stressed upon the need to eradicate drug menace in the state and said it is high time to unitedly kill the 'Bhasmasura' (a demon who could burn anything) of drugs. The statement came after a video of a teenage boy from a Goa village went viral in which he allegedly confessed that he got drugs for free.

Kamat said, "It is high time to rise above all our other priorities and unitedly come forward to kill the Bhasmasura of drugs before it is too late." He said that it is unfortunate that the government says that there is no drug trade in Goa just to cover up the failure of its intelligence agencies and overall mechanism.

"The devil has already entered into the hinterland of the state and now it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the evil is destroyed completely," he said. He said that instead of seizing small drug traders, big fish should be caught.

"Although the government creates a picture of curbing drug trade with some small seizures, the need of the hour is to catch the big traders who are the root cause of the problem," he said. Kamat said that the government should keep a high vigil on the drug trade in Goa and all the schools and colleges should be brought under the scanner.

"The educational institutions, teachers, parents will have to play a responsible role to fight the menace," he added. He appealed to parents and educational institutions to play a pro-active role to prevent the next generation to become victims.

"I appeal to parents and educational institutions management to play a pro-active role now, failing will make our next generations victims of the deadly menace," he said. I hope better sense will prevail and corrective actions will be initiated immediately, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei to adopt thorough checks on patients to curb virus epidemic

The central Chinese province of Hubei will adopt more thorough and forceful measures to find patients with fever to further help contain the new coronavirus epidemic, the state media reported on Tuesday. Hubei will check records of all feve...

India to send its largest military aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan

India will send a C-17 military transport aircraft to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to evacuate more Indians and deliver a consignment of medical supplies to Chinas coronavirus-hit people, official sources said. The C-17 Globemaster...

Steelers hire Hilliard as WRs coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Ike Hilliard as their wide receivers coach, the team announced Tuesday. Hilliard, 43, has spent the past six seasons in his second stint with the Washington Redskins 2014-19. He also had a one-year run with the...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on February 29 in Doha, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020